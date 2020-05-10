William Irwin Franklin FORT WORTH--William Irwin Franklin passed away Wednesay, April 22, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held by the family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local humane society or animal charity of your choice. Bill was born Feb. 1, 1942, to Smead Powell Franklin and Martha Grey Franklin in Garland City, Ark., where he grew up with his five siblings. At age 17, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. It was there that he met his future wife, Krimhild Heidimarie Stutzmann; the two were married in Wertheim, Germany, in 1962. Bill served his country proudly for over 20 years. While in the army, he had a distinguished career both on and off the battlefield. For his service during the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, the Bronze Star for heroism in ground combat, and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action, and he rose to the rank of captain. While continuing to serve, he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas Christian University and Ball State University, respectively, and he was twice awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. In 1979, for his efforts developing German-American relations, he was the first American to be invited to join the prestigious Rotary Club Bad Kreuznach. He retired in 1980 as Major Franklin, Command Information Officer in the 8th Infantry in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. After retiring from the army, Bill made his home in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife and three sons. Bill was known to say, "I never let not knowing get in the way of doing!" He used that principle and his entrepreneurial spirit to shape his post-army career. He started Franklin's Insulation and Roofing where he was a pioneer in foam insulation techniques that were used on landmark jobs such as the Will Rogers Coliseum and Southwest Medical Center. In 2003, he formed a road construction company, Nortex Concrete Lift and Stabilization Company, which used foam in a new and innovative way to repair roads. Nortex has performed state contract jobs in over 15 states and has over 50 employees. Bill continued to oversee daily operations for his companies up until his death. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and four siblings, Martha Frost Drake, Smead P. Franklin Jr., Darland Eugene Franklin, and Sheridan W. Franklin. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Krimhild Franklin of Fort Worth; sons, Gary of Fort Worth; Scott and his wife, Suzanna, of Georgetown, Mark and his wife, Brandi, of Fort Worth; sister, Ann Wright of Texarkana; and his much-loved dogs, Shanya, Axe and River.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.