William J. Bearden ARLINGTON-William James Bearden, "Bill," passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be announced at a later date. Bill was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Atlanta, Texas, to Ruby and Raphe Bearden. After the death of his father, he grew up in Midland, Texas, with his mother and stepfather, Clifford Fountain, where he graduated from Midland High School in 1963. He attended Texas Tech University and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta, making many lifelong friends. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Scrivner, in 1965. Bill spent his career in the food industry, enjoying the friendship of many partners and associates. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Blake and wife, Wendy, and family; daughter, GJ and husband, Josh, and granddaughter, Maliea; and many dear friends and family. Bill had a strong love for family, friends, fishing and Texas Tech. Those wishing to make a donation should go to Red Raider Club, www.texastech.com/donations. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019