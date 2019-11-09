Home

William Jackson White Obituary
William Jackson White STEPHENVILLE--William Jackson "Bill" White, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home in Stephenville with family at his side on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial follows in Dublin Live Oak Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Stephenville Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society or Faith Lutheran Church. Bill was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Ralph Wallace White and Edith Venay Jackson White on Feb. 24, 1945. Besides his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Wallace White Jr., and his sister, Linda Venay White. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughters, Wendy Thornell and husband, John, and Whitney White-Lee; grandchildren, Noah and Adelaide Ashley, and Abby, Jake, and Lily Thornell; and stepgrandchildren, Hannah and Tyler Lee.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019
