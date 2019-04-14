|
William James "Jim" Warner DALLAS--Jim Warner passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: and Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Burlway Gardens, 400 Burl Ray St., Mansfield, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Assocation (LBDA), 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Jim was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 19, 1940. He married Tina Armintor on March 2, 1963. Two children were born to the marriage, a son James Michael Warner, and daughter Tina Michelle Warner Draper. The marriage subsequently ended in divorce. Jim had a wide coterie of friends who will miss him. He loved music and dancing, tennis, golf, scuba diving, skiing both water and snow. He loved traveling with his friends. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his two children; and grandchildren, Katherine Grace Warner, Michael Ryan Warner, and Francis William "Franky" Draper.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019