Rosser Funeral Home
1664 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 641-4800
William Jeffery "Jeff" Crisp

William Jeffery "Jeff" Crisp Obituary
William Jeffery "Jeff" Crisp CEDAR HILL--William Jeffery "Jeff" Crisp, 68, of Cedar Hill, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Rosser Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Rusty Hudson will officiate. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Rosser Funeral Home. Jeff was born July 22, 1950, and raised in Cleburne, Texas. He was the son of Pearline Wallace Crisp and John Elbert Crisp. Jeff married Sharlene Webb on March 24, 1978. He will always be loved and missed very much. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Crisp and Michael Crisp; sisters, Sonja Stephens, Anna Castillo and Kay Malone. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sharlene Crip; sons, Brent Wayne and Mamie Crisp and Randy and Shana Crisp, all of Cedar Hill, Texas; grandson, Zachary Crisp of Midlothian, Texas; sister, Paulette Thompson of Cleburne; brother, Tommy Crisp of Fort Worth, Texas; one brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2019
