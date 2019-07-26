Home

POWERED BY

Services
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joshua Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joshua Johnson Obituary
William Joshua Johnson TULSA, OKLA. -- William Joshua Johnson was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 12, 1990 and passed away in Tulsa, Okla. July 15, 2019 at the age of 28. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, Carter Metropolitan CME Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Flowers may be sent to Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Born and raised in Ft Worth Texas, he made Tulsa, Oklahoma his home shortly after graduating from college. Joshua graduated from Southwest High School in 2009 and from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2014. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, embraced a career in Information Technology, and was a valued employee at Blue Cross Blue Shield where he enjoyed his work. Joshua leaves behind no children, but was greatly loved by his family and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: his mother, Penny Reese (Derek); father, William Johnson (Valda); sisters, Sarah Warren and Rachel Booth (Ryan); his niece and nephew; grandmothers, Yvonne Barron and Irene Hillard; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Golden Gate Funeral Home
Download Now