William Joshua Johnson TULSA, OKLA. -- William Joshua Johnson was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 12, 1990 and passed away in Tulsa, Okla. July 15, 2019 at the age of 28. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, Carter Metropolitan CME Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Flowers may be sent to Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Born and raised in Ft Worth Texas, he made Tulsa, Oklahoma his home shortly after graduating from college. Joshua graduated from Southwest High School in 2009 and from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2014. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, embraced a career in Information Technology, and was a valued employee at Blue Cross Blue Shield where he enjoyed his work. Joshua leaves behind no children, but was greatly loved by his family and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: his mother, Penny Reese (Derek); father, William Johnson (Valda); sisters, Sarah Warren and Rachel Booth (Ryan); his niece and nephew; grandmothers, Yvonne Barron and Irene Hillard; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019