|
|
William "Bill" L. McDonald NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Bill McDonald passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in North Richland Hills, Texas. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, friend, and lover of all animals to all that knew and loved him. Bill was born on April 29, 1945, in Canton, N.Y., to Lloyd and Irene McDonald. In 1963 Bill met Suzie, the love of his life, in Baltimore, they would later be married in 1968. Bill and Suzie moved around the country and started a family the first 10 years of their marriage and then settled in Colleyville where they spent the last 40 years together. Bill was active in the City of Colleyville sports associations in the 1980s and '90s spending most of his time coaching or umpiring. Bill was a father figure to many boys over the years and always enjoyed hearing of their accomplishments in later years. He loved visiting with his sons and grandchildren, always being their biggest cheerleader at their extracurricular events. Bill is survived by his beloved wife who was the center of his world, Suzie; son, Gregg McDonald of Keller, Texas; son, Kevin McDonald and wife Crissy of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Alexis, MaKaylia and Zach who he adored; two sisters, Charlene and Cynthia of New York; nieces, Trisha Ewart and Cheryl Maisel, both of Maryland; along with many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd, and mother, Irene. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 o'clock p.m. on Thursday, September 5th, at Bluebonnet Hill Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form a blood donation at your local blood bank. Bill was a regular at Carter Blood Center and took pride in contributing as much as possible. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019