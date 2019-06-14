|
William L. McNeice FORT WORTH -- Bill was born January 8, 1934 in Birmingham, Ala. and passed away on June 12, 2019 in Fort Worth where he had lived for the past thirty-five years. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, June 15, 2 p.m. at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Ala. He was Chief Project Engineer for DynCorp until retirement. In that capacity, he worked in many countries, including Greece, Morocco, Kuwait, Arab Emirates, Australia and South America. SURVIVORS: sister, Betty Carroll of Tampa, Fla.; nephews, Philip Carroll of Tampa, Fla. and David Carroll of Altamonte Springs, Fla. JEFFCOAT-TRANT FUNERAL HOME 1500 Fredrick Road 334-749-8700 Opelika, Alabama 36801
Published in Star-Telegram on June 14, 2019