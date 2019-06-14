Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8700
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Town Creek Cemetery
Auburn, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McNeice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. McNeice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William L. McNeice Obituary
William L. McNeice FORT WORTH -- Bill was born January 8, 1934 in Birmingham, Ala. and passed away on June 12, 2019 in Fort Worth where he had lived for the past thirty-five years. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, June 15, 2 p.m. at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Ala. He was Chief Project Engineer for DynCorp until retirement. In that capacity, he worked in many countries, including Greece, Morocco, Kuwait, Arab Emirates, Australia and South America. SURVIVORS: sister, Betty Carroll of Tampa, Fla.; nephews, Philip Carroll of Tampa, Fla. and David Carroll of Altamonte Springs, Fla. JEFFCOAT-TRANT FUNERAL HOME 1500 Fredrick Road 334-749-8700 Opelika, Alabama 36801
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now