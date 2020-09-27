William Larry Morgan

July 17, 1945 - September 23, 2020

Graham, Texas - Larry was called home on 9-23-2020 after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Dallas, Texas to William E. Morgan and Shirley M. Morgan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Theresa Morgan, son William L Morgan, Jr and wife Cathey Morgan, daughter Teresa Simmons and husband David Simmons, grand children, Paisli Dowell, Alexes Dowell, Caili Morgan, Trella Scourfield, and brother Steve Griffin Morgan.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his grandson William Kyle Morgan, and his brother Ronnie Joe Morgan.

Larry was a retired verteran of the navy and army. He saw combat in Viet Nam and Desert Storm. He was proud of his service.

Service will be held on October 8, 2020 at 2:30pm at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211

Larry wasn't a flowery person, therefore in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warriers in his name. Thank you.





