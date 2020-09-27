1/1
William Larry Morgan
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Larry Morgan
July 17, 1945 - September 23, 2020
Graham, Texas - Larry was called home on 9-23-2020 after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Dallas, Texas to William E. Morgan and Shirley M. Morgan.
Larry is survived by his wife, Theresa Morgan, son William L Morgan, Jr and wife Cathey Morgan, daughter Teresa Simmons and husband David Simmons, grand children, Paisli Dowell, Alexes Dowell, Caili Morgan, Trella Scourfield, and brother Steve Griffin Morgan.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his grandson William Kyle Morgan, and his brother Ronnie Joe Morgan.
Larry was a retired verteran of the navy and army. He saw combat in Viet Nam and Desert Storm. He was proud of his service.
Service will be held on October 8, 2020 at 2:30pm at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211
Larry wasn't a flowery person, therefore in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warriers in his name. Thank you.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved