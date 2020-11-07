William Lee "Bill" Guerry
September 5, 1945 - November 1, 2020
Arlington, Texas - William Lee "Bill" Guerry, 75, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Arlington.
Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, at Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., Arlington, Texas 76011 or the charity of your choice
.
Bill was born on September 5, 1945 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Darrel Lee Guerry and Irma Adena Hight Guerry. He attended The University of Oklahoma (Go Sooners!) and graduated from UTA. Bill married Nancy Lavender.
Bill learned to work with explosives while in EOD in the US Army. He later used these skills to work at Jet Research Center. Later he built a shape charge plant used in the oil industry in the Houston area. He loved to work on the rocket separation system with Morton Thiokol, Inc. for the early space shuttle.
Most of his career was in Construction Management. He was proud to work on the Superconducting Super Collider until the government shut it down.
He worked with several area construction companies building high rises in Dallas, schools, warehouses and other commercial properties.
He and his son Mark built the Prayer Labyrinth at First United Methodist Church in Arlington.
Some of Bill's favorite pastimes were watching OU football, watching his grandchildren's sports activities, and reading a good book. He was a voracious reader. He loved working in his yard.
Bill was a lifelong Methodist. He proudly had many, many years of perfect attendance in Sunday School in his home church in Temple, OK. He was a current member of First United Methodist Church in Arlington, TX and the Lamplighters Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Joshua Guerry.
Survivors: Wife of 40 years, Nancy Guerry; son, Mark Guerry and wife, Shelly; granddaughters, Casey and Mikayla Guerry; son, Blaine Guerry and wife, Jenni; grandchildren, Bryce, Brendan, Jacob and Brooklynn Guerry; brother, Jim Guerry and wife, Susie; sister-in-law, Melanie Lavender; nephew, Scott Lavender; niece, Laura Lavender Gildner and husband, Brenton Gildner and daughter, Farrah; and numerous cousins, family, neighbors and friends.