William "Bill" Leon TaylorSeptember 1, 2020Fort Worth, TX - Colonel (retired) William "Bill" Leon Taylor (United States Air Force) flew to heaven for his final permanent change of station on 1 September 2020. Bill was born 75 years ago in Clarksville, Texas in Red River County to Alonzo Leon Taylor and Ada Dixie Latimer Taylor. He was a direct descendant of Albert Latimer, a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence.Bill completed a 30 year career as an Air Force Officer, serving as an instructor, educational program manager, and human resource manager (Headquarters United States Air Force, Office of the Surgeon General). Following retirement, he devoted 12 years to teaching in the Air Force Junior ROTC program – four years at Neosho High School in Missouri and eight years at Burleson High School in Texas.Bill was a member of Hallmark Baptist Church. He was also active in the Air Force Association (life member), the Military Order of the World Wars, Burleson Area Retired School Employee Association, the Texas A&M – Commerce Alumni Association, the Texas State University – Alumni Association, Burleson Lion Club, TCU Silver Frogs, American Legion (past post commander), and the Military Officers Association of America. Bill also kept in touch with his San Marcos, Texas High School classmates from the class of 1963. Bill was the distinguished military graduate of Southwest Texas State University in 1967. He is the recipient of numerous Air Force and Defense awards throughout his career and was a coach and mentor to all who knew him. He was an active runner, logging in excess of 30,000 miles, as well as an avid herpetologist, collecting various reptiles and snakes throughout his life. He never met a snake he did not like.Bill was a lifetime learner and natural teacher. A unique activity that Bill did while in the service was participating and riding in a human centrifuge in support of the Project Apollo Lunar Reentry Profile. He left a legacy of former students with whom he stayed in contact. He loved his God, family, friends, country, and had a zest for life. We loved him dearly. He leaves a large hole in our hearts but we know we will meet again.Bill is survived by his spouse of 53 years Patricia Walker Taylor, his son Major William L. Taylor in the U.S. Army, daughter in law Anna K. Taylor, his granddaughter Sophia Elizabeth Taylor, his sister Dr. Dorothy Sue Taylor of Commerce, Texas, and his cousin Van Craddock Jr and family of Longview, TX. He will be interned at the DFW National Cemetery at a future date.