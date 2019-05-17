Home

William Lester "Bill" Brown Obituary
William Lester "Bill" Brown FORT WORTH--William Lester "Bill" Brown, 88, passed Wednesday, May 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hanson Cemetery, De Leon, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. William was born in Okmulgee, Okla. on Sept. 22, 1930 to Lester and Ruth Brown. He graduated from Graham High School in 1948, then moved to Sweetwater where he met and married Sue Thompson. The two were happily married for 68 years. He served in the military during the Korean War as a sergeant. After serving in the Army, he moved to Fort Worth to attend barber college. In 1956, he became co-owner of Springdale Barber Shop. In 1969, he became the owner of the Continental Barber Shop. He was a member of the Master Barbers Association serving as President of the local, state, and the national chapters. He retired after 52 years. SURVIVORS: His wife, Martha Sue Brown; daughter, Phyllis and husband, Larry Vinson; son, Jeffrey Brown; granddaughter, Kristin Vinson and husband, Mitchell Jefferis; two brothers, Gary and Linda Brown, Larry and Carol Brown; sister, Nita and Bernie Gallagher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019
