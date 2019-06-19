|
William Llewellyn Nesbitt ARLINGTON--William Llewellyn Nesbitt, 90, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Dalworthington Gardens, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. William was born Aug. 4, 1928, in Williamsport, Pa., to Frederick Thomas and Ida L. Hartford Nesbitt. He served in the U.S. Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. William was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jack; and sister, Helen. SURVIVORS: William is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sabra; sons, Bill Nesbitt and wife, Marge, Eric Nesbitt and wife, Cathy, and Tom Nesbitt and wife, Linda; daughter, Ellen Miller and husband, Bill; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019