Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Nesbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Llewellyn Nesbitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Llewellyn Nesbitt Obituary
William Llewellyn Nesbitt ARLINGTON--William Llewellyn Nesbitt, 90, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Dalworthington Gardens, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. William was born Aug. 4, 1928, in Williamsport, Pa., to Frederick Thomas and Ida L. Hartford Nesbitt. He served in the U.S. Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. William was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jack; and sister, Helen. SURVIVORS: William is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sabra; sons, Bill Nesbitt and wife, Marge, Eric Nesbitt and wife, Cathy, and Tom Nesbitt and wife, Linda; daughter, Ellen Miller and husband, Bill; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.