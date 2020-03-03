|
William M. Starz FORT WORTH--William M. Starz, 92, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Trinity Terrace. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The WARM Place or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Bill was a graduate of Seton Hall University and NYU. He was a retired VP of Alcon Laboratories. Bill married Janice Smith on Jan. 27, 1952. They were blessed with three children: John, Catherine, and Patricia. John died at the age of 24, and Patricia died at the age of 12. Cathy and her husband, David, blessed Bill and Janice with two grandchildren, Jennifer and Brian. Bill spent his retirement years volunteering at many social agencies, especially The WARM Place to help other parents who have lost children. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica at parties and at Trinity Terrace social events. Our family is so very blessed to have had this holy man in our lives. SURVIVORS: Wife of 68 years, Janice Starz; daughter, Cathy Gardner and husband, David; grandchildren, Jennifer Nader and husband, Jordan, Brian Gardner and wife, Maria; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Eliana Nader; nephew, Charles Starz; and brother-in-law, Charles Smith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020