Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for William Starz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Starz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Starz Obituary
William M. Starz FORT WORTH--William M. Starz, 92, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Trinity Terrace. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to The WARM Place or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Bill was a graduate of Seton Hall University and NYU. He was a retired VP of Alcon Laboratories. Bill married Janice Smith on Jan. 27, 1952. They were blessed with three children: John, Catherine, and Patricia. John died at the age of 24, and Patricia died at the age of 12. Cathy and her husband, David, blessed Bill and Janice with two grandchildren, Jennifer and Brian. Bill spent his retirement years volunteering at many social agencies, especially The WARM Place to help other parents who have lost children. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica at parties and at Trinity Terrace social events. Our family is so very blessed to have had this holy man in our lives. SURVIVORS: Wife of 68 years, Janice Starz; daughter, Cathy Gardner and husband, David; grandchildren, Jennifer Nader and husband, Jordan, Brian Gardner and wife, Maria; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Eliana Nader; nephew, Charles Starz; and brother-in-law, Charles Smith.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -