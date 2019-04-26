|
|
William "Bill" Martin Gavora COLLEYVILLE -- Colonel (Ret) William "Bill" Martin Gavora passed away on April 19, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1956 in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY. SERVICE: A memorial service with military honors will be 2 p.m., Friday April 26 at the First Baptist Church of Grapevine, 301 E. Texas St., Grapevine, Texas 76051. MEMORIALS: contributions and donations can be made to the Army Aviation Scholarship Foundation in the name of Gavora Scholarship. Make checks payable to: AAAA Scholarship Foundation, Inc., 593 Main St. Monroe, CT 06468. In the check memo specify: Gavora Scholarship. Questions call (203) 268-2450 SURVIVORS: Cherishing his memory are wife of over 38 years, Jill of Colleyville; daughter, Catherine Reyenga and husband, Colin of Keller; brothers, Michael Gavora of Fort Worth and Gary Gavora and wife, Teresita of Atlanta, GA; numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Gavora; parents Connie and Martin Gavora.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019