William Melvin Jenkins FORT WORTH -- "Uncle Melvin," a retired Transportation Specialist for the FAA entered that sweet rest prepared for the faithful on Sunday, February 9, 2020. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE WELL LIVED: 1:30 p.m., Sat., McMillan United Methodist Church, Tomeka Richardson, pastor. Visitation: Noon to 1:29 p.m., Sat. at the Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Etta and daughter, Lora Mae. SURVIVORS: A host of nieces and nephews from coast to coast; other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020