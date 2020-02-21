Home

William "Bill" Naughton

William "Bill" Naughton Obituary
William "Bill" Naughton FORT WORTH--William "Bill" Naughton passed away Feb. 16, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9 a.m., Fri., Feb. 21, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. As a Marine, Bill served proudly during the Korean War (1951-54.) In 1972 he moved from Kansas City, MO to Fort Worth and worked for Continental Grain for 42 years. SURVIVORS: His beloved wife of 65 years, Betty; children, Peggy Fletcher, Susan, Daniel and Patrick Naughton, Sarah and Phil Cloud, Amy and Tom Rogers, Beth Naughton and Wayne Crosby, Matthew and Laurence Naughton-Furr; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. He cherished his family dearly and will be missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020
