Bishop William Norris Jr. FORT WORTH--Bishop William Norris Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. FUNERAL: Noon Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ministerio Restauracion Y Fuente De Vida Eterna, 4625 Wichita St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Wake: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 3805 Waldorf St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. SURVIVORS: His lovely wife of 52 years, First Lady Clara M. Norris; daughters, Melodie (Ralph) Fields, Mia Norris-Woodson, Misty (Clarence CJ) Langley, Rachel E. Norris, Vicki Bell; son, William Bell III; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; a host of nieces and nephews; and The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ Church family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Wake
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
JUL
3
Funeral
12:00 PM
Ministerio Restauracion Y Fuente De Vida Eterna
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
