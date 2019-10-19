Home

Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
(817) 572-1681
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
William O. "Bill" Blaylock


1928 - 2019
William O. "Bill" Blaylock Obituary
William O "Bill" Blaylock BURLESON--William O "Bill" Blaylock Jr. of Burleson, formerly of Arlington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale with interment following in Emerald Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. Bill was born Nov. 30, 1928, in Coffeeville, Miss., to William Osborne Blaylock Sr. and Esther Clyde Roberts Blaylock. He was a godly man who loved his family, hunting, and antique Mustang cars. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brenda Gayle Bush; grandchildren, William Robert Bush, Susan Denise Bush, Claire Alice Martin, Charlotte Lynn Martin, and Catherine Elizabeth Martin. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Barbara Alice Blaylock; children, Ronald Clyde Bush, son-in-law, Sherri Martin and husband, Doug, Alice Kay Barger and Phil Barger, Mark Blaylock and wife, Carol Lynn, Marsha Ann Hopkins and Terry Hopkins, Sheila Ann Connerly and husband, Jeff; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019
