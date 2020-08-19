William Otis Child ARLINGTON--William Otis Child of Arlington, Texas, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, after reaching the age of 86 years old. After months of declining health, he died at an Arlington hospital with his beloved wife, Sue, by his side and children with him virtually. FUNERAL MASS: will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2100 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. Due to Covid-19, attendees will be limited. Friends and family may attend virtually via the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Facebook page: facebook.com/MBSArlington
Military funeral honors and a committal service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, attendees will be limited to immediate family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. William, more commonly known as "Bill" or "The Colonel," was born in Washington, D.C., to William Blackstock Child and Carrie Isabel Drake. Bill was a combat-tested officer who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel during his 20 years of service with the United States Army, serving honorably with great bravery in one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He earned degrees from Virginia Military Institute (class of '56), the University of Notre Dame, and Drury University. Bill met the love of his life, Sue, and courted her long-distance during his military assignment in Germany. They married in 1962 in Dearborn, Mich., and he brought his bride back to Germany with him until he completed his post. As newlyweds, they relocated to the United States, where Bill taught as a faculty member at the University of Notre Dame. After living all over the U.S. on various military posts, Bill retired from the Army. The family settled in Arlington, Texas, where Bill again picked up the mantle of educator. He devoted 24 years to teaching world history and economics at Nolan Catholic High School in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth, Texas. He was respected and beloved by students and faculty alike, even winning awards for outstanding teacher. Former students may fondly remember his firm belief that "Mozart makes you smarter," and the classical music that subsequently accompanied taking tests in his classes. Bill was a charter member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he served faithfully as a lector over the course of 40+ years. He also served as chief range officer at the Arlington Sportsman's Club, performing his duties before any scheduling, organizing, or coordinating was computerized! A dear friend described Bill as a true Renaissance Man, a kind and gentle person, a warrior, a scholar, a consummate teacher, and a most valued friend. He was a wonderful father to five children. He was a lover of classical music, good red wine, and historical nonfiction. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Bill's life in their own way, though raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate. Bill was predeceased by his father, William Blackstock Child; mother, Carrie Isabel Drake; and sister, Barbara Rose Child. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Jane Hittler Child of Arlington, Texas; Bill Child (Rebecca) of Leander, Texas, Drew Child (Lori) of Moore, S.C., Jennifer Suggs (Scott) of Lewisville, Texas, Heather Aldred (Paul) of Plano, Texas, and Stephanie Child of Boise, Idaho; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives; and beloved extended family.