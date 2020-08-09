William "Bill" Phillips BEDFORD--William "Bill" Phillips, 82, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Keller, Texas. Bill was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., on March 31, 1938, the son of Joseph A. and Lois M. Stigers Phillips. He and Dorothy Agnes Towner were married in Enid, Okla., on Sept. 2, 1961, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2015. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 23 years. He then went to work as an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments, retiring after 20 years. Bill was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of VFW Post 7873 in Pottsboro. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Dean E. Martin; daughters, Wendy L. Phillips and Emily Nelson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, James Thomas "Tom" Martin and his wife, Jo Mary, of Lewisville, Texas; daughter, Kathryn Jennings and her husband, David, of Bedford, Texas; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his cat, Binky. INTERMENT: He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Denison, Texas, at a later date with a private ceremony. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison, Texas. Condolences may be registered to: www.johnonsomoorefuneralhome.net
