William Phillips Barcus FORT WORTH -- William Phillips Barcus, 72, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by family. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Following the service, all are welcome to join in a celebration of Bill's life at his and Susie's home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Bill's memory to the Humane Society of North Texas. Bill was born in Fort Worth, Feb. 4, 1947, to Dr. James R. and Lillian Barcus. He was raised in Fort Worth with his older siblings, Jimmy and Linda, and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1965. He briefly attended TCU before graduating from Texas Wesleyan College. He served as a medical corpsman in the United States Navy, stationed at Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines, and was honorably discharged in 1972. Bill met UT-Arlington French major Susie Hartenberger while both were attending college. They shared their second date at a Rod McKuen concert in Arlington, and were married by her father, the Reverend Paul "Slim" Hartenberger, in the Barcus family home on Hillcrest Street, on May 17, 1971. Bill and Susie initially settled in Dallas, and welcomed John McFerrin and Jessica Anne Barcus into their lives in 1975 and 1979. They moved back to Fort Worth as soon as possible and Bill began a decades-long career in hospital administration. He was dedicated to his work, but never wavered from being a devoted husband and loving father for whom family always came first. Bill was a passionate fan of the regular Mexican dinner at The Original, rainbow cakes from Harper's Blue Bonnet Bakery, and above all of the TCU Horned Frogs, and he was thrilled to be in attendance with John when they won the Rose Bowl. Bill and Susie enjoyed a number of trips to Europe in recent years, including several particularly memorable days and nights in Italy. He looked forward to every Christmastime gathering of cousins from near and far, and was always happy to share memories and stories from a life very well lived. SURVIVORS: Wife, Susie; children, John and Jessica; a host of family, friends, and neighbors; and by his loving feline friends, Baby and Buddy.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary