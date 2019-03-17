Home

William R. Bishop

William R. Bishop Obituary
William R. Bishop BURLESON--William Rexford Bishop, 84, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, from complications from cancer. Rex was born Feb. 22, 1935, to Paul Herndon Bishop and Rovine Bishop in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Big Spring High School in Big Spring, Texas, and Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth. He attended Texas Christian University, the Bible Institute of Los Angeles and Texas Wesleyan. Rex served in the Marines through 1956. Rex loved the Lord his God and witnessed to many through the years. He loved his wife Sue to the end. . . such a testimony of true love and commitment to each other. Rex, Honey, Dad, Papa, Pops, Uncle Rex will forever be missed. Rex was preceded in death by both his parents; four sisters; one brother; one son-in-law, Clint Bauman; and many friends. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue Bishop of Joshua, Texas; son, Gregory Bishop of Davis, Okla.; son, Rodney Bishop of Mansfield, Texas; daughter, Daneille Roy of Luther, Okla.; daughter, Danette Bauman of Burleson, Texas; nine granddaughters; five grandsons; and one great-grandson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019
