Dr. William R. ShillerAugust 5, 1928 - September 6, 2020Westerly, Rhode Island - Dr. William R. Shiller died recently from an automobile accident in Westerly, RI where he resided many years. He graduated from Diamond Hill High School in 1946 and received a degree from the University of Texas School of Denistry in 1955. He chose a military career and was selected to lead the Navy's dental research program and authored over 40 scientific publications and lectured before many national and international research groups.He is survived by his wife. Judith; stepdaughter, Judith in Rhode Island; daughter, Marcella in Maryland; son, Stephen in Denver; daughter, Phyllis in Rhode Island; and brother, Frank in Fort Worth.Bill was a memer of the United Methodist Church in Gales Ferry, CT.Interment was directed by Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI 02891, 401-596-2648.