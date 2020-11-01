1/1
Dr. William R. Shiller
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William R. Shiller
August 5, 1928 - September 6, 2020
Westerly, Rhode Island - Dr. William R. Shiller died recently from an automobile accident in Westerly, RI where he resided many years. He graduated from Diamond Hill High School in 1946 and received a degree from the University of Texas School of Denistry in 1955. He chose a military career and was selected to lead the Navy's dental research program and authored over 40 scientific publications and lectured before many national and international research groups.
He is survived by his wife. Judith; stepdaughter, Judith in Rhode Island; daughter, Marcella in Maryland; son, Stephen in Denver; daughter, Phyllis in Rhode Island; and brother, Frank in Fort Worth.
Bill was a memer of the United Methodist Church in Gales Ferry, CT.
Interment was directed by Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI 02891, 401-596-2648.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved