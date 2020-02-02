|
William "Bill" Ralph Clary DALLAS--William "Bill" Ralph Clary went to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2020, in Plano, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Lighthouse Fellowship, 7200 Robertson Road, Fort Worth. Visitation: The family will receive friends prior to service at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be made at Distinctivelife.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the at . Bill was born Jan. 17, 1945, to Milton Ralph and Mary Alberta Bravender Clary in San Angelo, Texas. Bill grew up in McCamey, Texas, where he was a tremendous athlete at McCamey High School. He attended Ranger Community College on a football scholarship and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1968. He was the owner and operator of Southwest Marketing before retiring and a resident of Fort Worth for over 35 years. Bill loved sailing and was a member of the Fort Worth Boat Club for over 40 years. He was an active member of Lighthouse Fellowship Church, including the Kairos Prison Ministry, before his health declined. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Bickel Clary of Garland, Texas; son, Kyle Clary, and his wife, Helen, and their children, Parker and Peyton, of Burlington, N.C.; daughter, Kelly Clary and her children, Bailey, Tatum and Canon Truitt, of Odessa, Texas. Bill has one great-grandchild, Tatum's son, Rusten Bizzell. He is also survived by siblings: his brother, Mike, wife, June, of Scroggins, Texas, and their four children; his sister, Trish Zimmerman, her husband, Phil, of Combine, Texas, and their two children; and his brother, Jim of Kaufman, Texas, and his two children. DISTINCTIVE LIFE CREMATIONS & FUNERALS Dallas, 972-424-1144 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020