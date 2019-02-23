William Robert "Billy Bob" Cates Jr. HURST -- William Robert "Billy Bob" Cates, Jr. died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzheimers. SERVICE: There will be a private burial for family at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, Texas on Sunday, February 24, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. Bill was born in Krum, Texas on November 4, 1926 to Bill and Mary Anne "Mamie" Cates. He spent his formative years in Decatur, Texas -- a place that remained special to him all his life. He served in the US Army Air Corp in France at the end of World War II. He was a private pilot and had a life long passion for flying. Bill inherited a love of music from his mother, a strong work ethic from his father. A graduate of North Texas State University, Bill spent 38 years working for Texaco in Sales and Marketing in Texas, N.M., and Okla. After retiring from Texaco, he spent another 25 years selling aviation fuels for Superior Fuels and Lubricants. When Bill was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in Decatur and hunting and fishing with his children and buddies from Texaco. Bill is pre-deceased by his precious son, Dino; the mother of his children, Novella Cadelly Cates; his siblings, Betty Jean Cates Hill, Mary John Cates Fleming and Joseph "Joe" Cates. SURVIVORS: his loving wife, Linda; son, Kevin Cates and wife, Lori; daughter, Karen Cates Mayes and husband, Michael; his step-son, Darrell Hanson and wife, Debra; and step-daughter, Donna Hanson Stubblefield and husband, Jim; his beloved grandchildren, Harrison, Connor, Sarah, Amber, Shawnee, Spenser, Haley, Jacob, Calven and great-grandchild, Luke.



