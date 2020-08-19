Lt. Col. William Robert Griffin ARLINGTON--Lt. Col. William Robert Griffin, USMC Retired, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Tate Springs Baptist Church with visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project
. Bill was born April 30, 1937, graduated high school in 1955 and was a veteran fighter pilot until retiring in 1981. He also had an engineering career at Lockheed Martin. Bill was preceded in death by his sons, Daniel Raeford Griffin and David Robert Griffin. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandy Gaddis Griffin; his daughter, Donna Gayenelle Griffin; his two sisters; and many other extended family members.