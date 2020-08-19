1/1
William Robert Griffin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lt. Col. William Robert Griffin ARLINGTON--Lt. Col. William Robert Griffin, USMC Retired, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Tate Springs Baptist Church with visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project. Bill was born April 30, 1937, graduated high school in 1955 and was a veteran fighter pilot until retiring in 1981. He also had an engineering career at Lockheed Martin. Bill was preceded in death by his sons, Daniel Raeford Griffin and David Robert Griffin. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandy Gaddis Griffin; his daughter, Donna Gayenelle Griffin; his two sisters; and many other extended family members.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Tate Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
02:00 PM
Tate Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved