Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
(817) 572-1681
William Robert Kanehl Obituary
William Robert Kanehl ARLINGTON -- Bobby Kanehl departed this earth on May 21 to enter the gates of Heaven. SERVICE: Visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the Service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, Texas 76010 www.missionarlington.org. Born on August 15, 1933, in Arp, Texas, to Ted and Jimmie Green Kanehl, he grew up in Kilgore. He served in the U. S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Boxer, during the Korean Conflict. It was a time in his life that he never forgot, remembering many things about his service. He met Linnie at Arlington State College and had a remarkable love affair for 60 years. He retired as Distribution Manager for Nationwide Paper Company. As a member of First Baptist Church-Arlington since 1952 he taught children and served in various other capacities. He coached baseball and softball; was a softball umpire and football referee for 28 years with the Southwest Football Association. He was always befriending youth, even of casual acquaintance, always going the second mile when there was a need. His two granddaughters brought out a whole new perspective to him. He truly loved them as well as his children and their spouses. His lifelong friends have been special to him. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Linnie; his sister, Jerry Ann Clyborne; son, Robert Kanehl (Debbie); daughter, Shelda Dean (Kenny); and granddaughters, Makenna Kanehl and Riley Dean.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 23, 2019
