William Robert "Bob" Martin FORT WORTH--William Robert "Bob" Martin, 88, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a short illness. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Jennifer Martin. Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Terrace, officiated by Rev. Tricia Baldwin. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Humane Society of North Texas or a . Bob Martin was born May 25, 1931, on the family farm in Bodcaw, Ark., to Myrtle Marguerite Tucker Martin and Robert Lee Martin. While a senior at Hooks High School, Bob's aptitude as a graphic artist was recognized after his yearbook illustrations caught the attention of a Dallas publishing firm. This led to his moving to North Texas, where he studied at the Fort Worth Art Academy and began an apprenticeship at The Artshop at a rate of only 47 cents per hour. Bob's art career took a brief hiatus in 1950, when he volunteered to serve in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed stateside at bases in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and in Fairbanks, Alaska. He completed his military commitment in 1953, honorably discharged as a private first class at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth. This time in service allowed him to earn a college degree on the GI Bill. Enrolling at Texas Christian University in 1954, Bob graduated as a loyal Horned Frog with a bachelor's degree in English in 1957. While at TCU, he met his future wife, Dorothy Marie Haire. They married in September 1958 and later grew to a family of five with the birth of three daughters. Upon graduation, Bob continued his art career as a production manager at the Fort Worth office of Glenn Advertising beginning in 1957. In 1965, Bob started his own business as a freelance commercial artist. To supplement his art business, Bob also invested in real estate, owning and maintaining several rental properties from the mid-70s until 2005. Bob was always generous with his time and talent, and recognized for his sweet disposition and support to friends in need. In 1991, he was honored for his volunteer work with the Historic Preservation Council for Tarrant County. Bob enjoyed several years of independent living at Trinity Terrace, moving there after his wife of 53 years passed away in 2011. He was a regular participant of the TT morning walking group, walking twice a week on the Trinity Trails. Whether joining a group exercise class or working out independently on cardio machines, he was cognizant of the importance of physical activity in leading a long, healthy life. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Dorothy; half brothers, Quay, Troy, Howard and Howell; and half sister, Evelyn Goodman. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Mary Martin of Fort Worth, Jennifer Martin of Nashville, Tenn., and Elizabeth Martin of Deale, Md.; his cousin, Bonnie Spencer Kozarski; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Betty Sisson, Margaret Leito and Bob Price; his many friends at Trinity Terrace; and numerous other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank his dedicated physician of many years, Dr. Allan Kelly, for his compassionate counsel and care.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020