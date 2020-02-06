|
|
William "Bill" Roberts EULESS -- William Bill" Roberts was born January 19, 1932 to OP and Nanny Roberts and passed away February 3, 2020 with family at his side in Euless, Texas. SERVICES: Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bluebonnet Hills in Colleyville with the funeral service Friday at Airport Freeway Church of Christ at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Bluebonnet Hills in Colleyville at 3:30 p.m. Following graduation from San Saba High School Bill enlisted in the United States Army and culminated a distinguished career of service to his country thirty years later as the second highest ranking Non-Commissioned Officer (E9) Chief Master Sgt. in the United States Air Force. Following retirement from the Air Force Bill worked part time for Hertz Rental Cars. Bill married Marilyn Alford and from that union produced two daughters, Shelia Giesalhart and Nancy Hines. In 1965 Bill married Margaret Jordan and were married until Margarets passing in 2010. Bill and Margaret were long time members of Airport Freeway Church of Christ actively supporting the church and its endeavors. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Sidney Roberts and grandson, Doctor Jason McCash. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Sheila (Kevin) Giesalhart and Nancy Hines; step- daughter, Suzette (Gary) McCash; grandchildren, Paige, Abby and Bradley Giesalhart, Amanda Hines and Jamie Beran, Chasity Hines and Elizabeth Hines; and great-grandchildren, Braxton, Madison, Bryson and Brenson Beran, Mason Beard and Libby and Avery Urbis, Katherine and Owen McCash; one niece and two nephews. The family would like to recognize a close and dear friend, Darcus Newell who Bill spent many enjoyable times with during the last ten years of his life. Also express our gratitude to the employees and staff of Parkwood Assisted Living Facility for the care and love they provided our loved one. William Roberts was a good and decent man who loved God, Country and Family. Served all and was kind to everyone.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020