William "Bill" Scott Adams FORT WORTH--William "Bill" Scott Adams, 100, beloved husband of 71 years, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Trinity Terrace Chapel, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Terrace Foundation or a . SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sondra Leatherwood; son, Bill Adams Jr. and wife, Dee; grandchildren, Nancy and husband, John, Allison, Scott and wife, Christine, Thomas, Julie and husband, Nick; and great-grandchildren, Nicole, Austin, Michael, Brandon, Lauren, Claire and Matthew.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019