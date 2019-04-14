William Shapter AUSTIN -- William "Andrew" Shapter, 52, went to be with his Lord after a lengthy battle with cancer on February 23, 2019. Andrew was a long time resident of in Austin. SERVICE: Following a celebration of life in Austin, Texas, Andrew will have a private service in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Donations to Andrew Shapter Memorial Fund can be made to Wells Fargo Bank or to lymphaticnetwork.org. Andrew was born in Fort Worth on December 30, 1966. He attended R.L. Paschal High School and graduated from Southwest Texas State University. Andrew and his wife worked in film making. Andrew enjoyed photography, travel and nature. He loved Austin, but most of all, he cherished his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Shapter; father, John Douglas Shapter; and brother, John Douglas Shapter, Jr. SURVIVORS: Andrew is survived by his daughter, Faron of Austin; his wife, Christina and their son Ford; brother, Jeff of Fort Worth; sister, Susan Miller (Don) of Aledo; sister, Karen Pressley (Baron) of Saginaw; many nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Matt Skinner, who never wavered.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary