William "Bill" Sobeski SOUTHLAKE--William "Bill" Sobeski, the last of 11 children went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. SERVICE: Mr. Sobeski will have an honorable funeral at the DFW National Cemetery. Friends and family will be notified of a link to view his service and celebration of life in photos. SURVIVORS: His living wife, Martha Sobeski; stepdaughters and several sons-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many Sobeski nieces and nephews.