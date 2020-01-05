Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for William Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas Harris Obituary
William Thomas Harris BEDFORD--William Thomas "Bill"/"Poppy" Harris joined our Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Both at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, Texas. Burial: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara; along with a multitude of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from both of his American and Australian families.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -