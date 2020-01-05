|
William Thomas Harris BEDFORD--William Thomas "Bill"/"Poppy" Harris joined our Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Both at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, Texas. Burial: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara; along with a multitude of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from both of his American and Australian families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020