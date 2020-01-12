|
William Thomas "Tom" Ivy OCEAN SPRINGS, MISS.--William Thomas "Tom" Ivy, 88, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Ocean Springs, Miss., with his devoted daughter, Mary Ann, by his side. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053, with interment in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington immediately afterward. The family would like to express our sincerest appreciation to Tom's sister Jeanette who opened her home to her brother at a moment's notice upon the death of his wife, as well as Jeanette's children who assisted her in providing for all his needs until he moved to Mississippi. Tom was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Sherry Williams Ivy; his second wife, Frankie Kent Ivy; parents, Morris and Creta M. Ivy; older sisters, Ann Lorenzen and Helen Dunigan; and his grandson, Thomas David Wilborn. SURVIVORS: His daughters, Patricia Wilborn (Paul), Mary Ann Westfall (Rich), Jane Martin; grandchildren, Jennifer Schnaubert (Brad), Lindsay Martin, Andrew Westfall (Amber), Ashley Danko (Chris), Katherine Rocco (Nick); stepgrandson, Trevor Kent; and great-grandchildren, Landon and Jack Westfall, Aidan Martin, and Jaedyn, Sienna and Rylee Danko. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Jeanette Davis of Oklahoma City and her children, Teresa Smith, Tom Davis (Mary) and Sharon Tanner (Jon); as well as numerous other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020