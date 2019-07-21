|
William Thomas "Tommy" Moore ALEDO--Tommy married Delores in 1957. Together they had two children. A daughter Kelly Moore Nelson and a son, Tom Moore. Tom's wife Lane Moore; his grandsons, Parker Moore and Ridge Moore; and his brothers, Dr. Michael Moore and Dr. Patrick Moore are Tommy's survivors as well. Tommy loved them all with all his heart and soul. Tommy graduated from UT Austin. Served in the Navy Reserve. Founder of Rhythm Band, Inc. Founder of and International Music Corp. Manufactured musical instruments throughout the world. President of NCHA. Inducted into the NCHA Hall of Fame. Inducted into the Non Pro Hall of Fame. President of Shady Oaks Country Club. Those wishing to send a memorial may consider Cooks Children Hospital or St. Judes. In accordance with Tommy's wishes no services are planned.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019