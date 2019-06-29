William Thomas Owens BURLESON--William Thomas Owens passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He died peacefully at his residence in Burleson, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Tom was born to James Jefferson Owens and Willie "Dutchie" Gold on Sept. 7, 1923. He served as a Merchant Marine and in the 7567th Quartermaster Corps Service Company (U.S. Army) in the European theater during World War II. He was honorably discharged on July 27, 1946. After returning from the war, he worked as a Fort Worth police officer for 35 years retiring in 1985. Tom was part of John F. Kennedy's security detail the day before his assassination on Nov. 21, 1963, at the Hilton Fort Worth. Tom married Zoe Ann Matthews in 1948. They were happily married for 53 years before Zoe passed in 2001. Tom loved traveling with Zoe, gardening, working with his hands, and having a good time amongst friends and family. Tom was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two sons, Dwain and Billy; and three siblings, Jimmy, Frank, and Grace. SURVIVORS: Tom is survived by his daughters, Karen McFarland and Jada Iglesias; brother, Richard of Odessa; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 29, 2019