More Obituaries for William Reaves
William Thomas Reaves

William Thomas Reaves Obituary
William Thomas Reaves WEATHERFORD--William Thomas Reaves, 76, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. SERVICE: No services will be held at this time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, or to Mollie's Cat Place, P.O. Box 1264, Azle, TX 76098. Bill earned a degree in business from the University of Houston and worked for Allstate Insurance for 25 years as a claims adjustor. His hobbies were investing, history, and genealogy. He and his wife enjoyed camping, hiking and square dancing. Bill suffered from multiple sclerosis in his later years, but he maintained an active lifestyle into his 60s. Bill was proud of his heritage and would be quick to tell you that his ancestors came to America before the revolution. He was also proud of his investments and money management, which over time allowed him to buy a house and land in the country; provide a secure future for his family; and establish Mollie's Cat Place, a sanctuary for senior cats that Bill and his wife founded in 2010. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Iris Porta; son, Jason Reaves and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Alex, Nathan, and Naomi Reaves; brothers, West Reaves and David Reaves; and sister, Lissa Lederman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
