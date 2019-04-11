Home

Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
William "Tom" Thomas Turnage, Jr. HURST -- William "Tom" Thomas Turnage Jr., beloved husband and father passed on Sunday, April 7, 2019 and was 84 years old. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, Shady Oaks Baptist Church, Hurst. Burial will be performed at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, Sharon Buckner Cemetery at Sharon Baptist Church, 2769 Hwy. 152, Dubach, La. 71235. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service. He was born to Callie and William Thomas Turnage Sr. in Monroe, La. on Jan 31, 1935. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Peggy, the mother of his children. SURVIVORS: his loving wife, Doris Turnage; his son, Justin (Paula) Turnage and his daughter, Karen (Larry) Nielsen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2019
