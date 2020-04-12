|
|
William Troupe Trice II PECAN PLANTATION--William "Buddy" Troupe Trice II passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Pri vate in Greenwood Memorial Park. Buddy was born June 30, 1929, to William and Annie Mae Trice in Meridian, Miss. He attended the University of Mississippi graduating with a B.S. in Geology/Physics. Also, attending The Graduate School of Geology at The University of Tennessee - Knoxville. Buddy served as a MP in the United States Army. Buddy was a member of several professional associations, including the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Petroleum Equipment Suppliers Association (PESA), and Petroleum Equipment Manufacturers (PEM). He served as president of several companies, including Masco and NL Industries. SURVIVORS: Wife, Donna Trice; children, Dawn Perez, Troupe Trice and wife, Sharla, Gaines Trice and Frank Trice; brothers, Gary Trice and wife, Alice, and Larry Trice and wife, Elizabeth; stepdaughters, Suzy Ogden and husband, Brent, and Margie Anderson and husband, Tracy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020