William Truitt Cook FORT WORTH--William Truitt Cook passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Greenwood Memorial Park, with a reception immediately following. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Tee of Fort Worth. Will was born Aug. 1, 1991, in Fort Worth to Debra and Jeff Cook. A graduate of Arlington Heights High School, he was attending Texas Christian University majoring in economics. Will is remembered for his genuine, wholehearted love for his friends and family; his ability to make us all feel welcome and special; his love for his dog, Callaway; and his passion for golf. Whether at the ranch, on the golf course, watching TCU football, Rangers baseball or college basketball, he was happiest spending time with loved ones. We will remember his courage throughout his struggle, and we are comforted to know he is at peace. We will miss him every day. Will was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Peggy Matthews; and his paternal grandparents, Betty and Paul Cook. SURVIVORS: His parents; brother, Jeffrey Cook; sister, Cameron Colyer; brother-in-law, Wilkie Colyer; niece, Peyton Colyer; maternal grandfather, Jerry Matthews; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.



