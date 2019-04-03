Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Truitt Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Truitt Cook Obituary
William Truitt Cook FORT WORTH--William Truitt Cook passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Greenwood Memorial Park, with a reception immediately following. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Tee of Fort Worth. Will was born Aug. 1, 1991, in Fort Worth to Debra and Jeff Cook. A graduate of Arlington Heights High School, he was attending Texas Christian University majoring in economics. Will is remembered for his genuine, wholehearted love for his friends and family; his ability to make us all feel welcome and special; his love for his dog, Callaway; and his passion for golf. Whether at the ranch, on the golf course, watching TCU football, Rangers baseball or college basketball, he was happiest spending time with loved ones. We will remember his courage throughout his struggle, and we are comforted to know he is at peace. We will miss him every day. Will was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Peggy Matthews; and his paternal grandparents, Betty and Paul Cook. SURVIVORS: His parents; brother, Jeffrey Cook; sister, Cameron Colyer; brother-in-law, Wilkie Colyer; niece, Peyton Colyer; maternal grandfather, Jerry Matthews; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More