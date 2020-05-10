William Twain Morrow
William Twain Morrow WATAUGA -- William Twain Morrow, age 94, passed away peacefully May 6, 2020 surrounded by family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m., Mon., Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 10:30 a.m. prior to service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (www.bgcgtc.org). Twain's memoir is available on www.amarts.org. Twain was born June 21, 1925 in Oklahoma City to William and Winnie Morrow. As a toddler, he and his family moved to Fort Worth where he grew up to be a star athlete at North Side High School. After serving in the Navy during WWII, he attended TCU on a GI Bill and football scholarship. Twain began a 36-year career with the FWISD as a successful coach at Meadowbrook Jr. High. Moving to high school administration, he served as principal of his alma mater, North Side; first principal of Western Hills; and principal of his wife's alma mater, R.L. Paschal. He retired from the FWISD after serving as the Director of High Schools for 13 years. Twain was a faithful member of Richland Hills Baptist Church and was especially committed to his Sunday School class. He raised his family in the same home of over 60 years on Venice Dr. His hobbies included golf, gardening, recording mixed tapes, and tending to his farm in Reno, Texas. Recently, Twain shared that he "considered his nearly 95 years of this earthly existence to have been a true blessing because of sacrificial parents, a faithful and beautiful wife, three honorable sons, seven loveable grandchildren, loyal friends and, particularly, providential grace." Twain was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ethel Louise Morrow Truman; his wife of 65 years, Billie Ruth Sheffield Morrow; and many other dear friends and relatives. SURVIVORS: Son, Stephen Twain Morrow and wife, Diane of Fort Worth; son, Stuart Glen and Michele Morrow of Cary, N.C.; son, Stanton Edward Morrow of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Amy, Philip Twain, Megan, Michael, Andrew, Carson and Matthew; nephew, Tim Truman and wife, Joan of North Richland Hills; niece, Patty Hawkins and husband, Henry of Keller; as well as many lifelong friends and admirers.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
