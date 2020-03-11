Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
William Vernon Phillips

William Vernon Phillips ARLINGTON--William Vernon "Bill" Phillips, 85, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home. Bill was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Amarillo to Benjamin Phillips and Marion Augusta Riddling Phillips. He worked as an aerospace machinist for LTV. SURVIVORS: Wife of 62 years, Frances Leona DeHay Phillips; son, David Phillips; daughters, Sandra Kelly Walker, Michelle Bradshaw and husband, David, and Misty Phillips-Gerth; grandchildren, Weston Walker, Forrest Walker, Chazz Gonzalez and Joshua Gerth; and great-grandchild, Serenity.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
