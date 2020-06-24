William Vincent "Bill" Hrach Jr. FORT WORTH--William Vincent "Bill" Hrach Jr. passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. With humble beginnings, Bill was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to William Vincent, "Bill," a musical instrument repairman, and Emma Dorothy Hrach. Bill was the proud big brother of Elaine Ruth and Robert Joseph, "Joe," and had an older sister, Jean Carole, who passed away June 15, 1938, two days after Bill's birth. He inherited a lifelong love of music from his father and was a trumpet player in the band at Dormont High School, where he graduated in 1956. He was the first in his family to attend college and graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa., where he worked in the school dining hall, was a member of the ROTC and president of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After college, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and rose to the level of captain before attending graduate school at the University of Missouri in Columbia. After completing graduate school, Bill moved to Texas for a job at Vought/LTV Aerospace. Bill not only fell in love with Texas, but he fell in love with Nita Grace Styron and her three children, Lauren Andrea (Kelly), Nathan Adam and Lexa Arlene (Kommor). Bill and Nita married Aug. 23, 1969, and Bill adopted the children before having Sally Anne (Helmer). The family lived in Arlington, Texas, for over 40 years, and there was never a dull moment in the tight-knit Hrach house! They enjoyed activities together like camping at Texas state parks with their cousins from Houston, playing board games, snow skiing with Bill and Nita's bridge group in Colorado and taking road trips to Pennsylvania to visit family. Bill was the epitome of a selfless husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who prioritized the needs of his family. He regularly attended sporting events, dances, plays, spelling bees or anything that his family was involved in, sometimes traveling across the country to attend a function or just to spend time with his loved ones. No matter the occasion, his family depended upon his sage advice and emotional support and encouragement. Professionally Bill worked at Vought/LTV Aerospace (later Lockheed Martin/Loral Corporation) for over 35 years as an aerospace engineer and contributed greatly to the company's mission. He participated in numerous flight and missile intercept projects like HIT, ERINT and PAC-3 and received many accolades and awards. At the pinnacle of his career, Bill co-authored a paper that won "Best Paper" at the Annual American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics/Missile Defense Agency Technology Conference in 2001. Bill was a humble servant of the Lord and exemplified true Christian character for his family. He faithfully worshiped at First Christian Church in Arlington and later University Christian Church in Fort Worth. He was a leader, serving as both a deacon and then an elder, as well as an active member in the choir for many years. Bill and Nita particularly enjoyed the fellowship of their Sunday School friends and were involved in Marriage Encounter and in Bible Study Fellowship outside of the church. Bill was known for his heart-felt (and sometimes lengthy!) prayers, as well as the moving hymn lyrics he authored. Bill had an insatiable thirst for learning, including studying the Bible and reading theological and space science literature. He also loved jazz and classical music and often attended the Fort Worth Symphony. He was incredibly proud of his Czech heritage and visiting the Czech Republic with his sister was a highlight of his life. For relaxation Bill loved contemplating the universe in his study, playing cards, spending time on his computer or playing on his Nintendo DS. Perhaps best of all was his sense of humor and his ability to laugh at himself (he would say he was very "punny"). He was truly a one-of-a-kind intelligent, hard-working, kind, humble, loyal, Christ-centered and fun to be around and lived a wonderful life. Though we are rejoicing that his long suffering from Alzheimer's has ended, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, brother, and children, Bill is survived by grandchildren, Paul Jackman "PJ" Gately Jr., Erik Christian Hrach, Katherine Anne Hrach, Nikolas William Hrach, Abigail Nellie Kommor, Jake Ryan Helmer and Libby Claire Helmer; and great-grandchildren, Aaron Jackman Gately, Camryn Grace Gately, Bailey Suzanne Gately and Hudson Jackman Gately. SERVICE/MEMORIALS: The family will have a private celebration of his life and requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to his beloved alma mater: Allegheny College, Attention: Development Department Annual Fund/Scholarship in Memory of William V. Hrach Jr., Class of 1960, 520 N. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335 or online at https://sites.allegheny.edu/annualgiving/
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.