William Warden Parker ARLINGTON--Bill Parker, 93, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. FUNERAL: Noon Thursday, May 23, at Southland Memorial Cemetery, 1100 SW 3rd St., Grand Prairie. Bill was born Oct. 11, 1925. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years and served as airman second class with the U.S. Air Force Reserves until 1953. In 1954 Bill moved to Utah where he met Martha Jo Albin who he enjoyed 54 years of marriage with. They had three sons, Randy, Bill, Dale. Always outgoing and charismatic, he never met a stranger and loved making others smile. Bill taught us how to enjoy the little things in life! It's not goodbye, but rather, "see you in the funny papers!" Bill was preceded in death by wife, Martha; son, Randy Parker; and grandson, Brian Parker. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by son, Bill Parker Jr.; son, Dale Parker (Donna); grandchildren, Rene Stranghoner (Eric), Blaine Parker (Katy), Rachel Canafax (Matt), Christi Parkinson (Steve), and Heather Lam (Samuel); and 11 great-grandchildren. GRAND PRAIRIE FUNERAL HOME Grand Prairie, 972-263-7200 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

