William "Bill" White ARLINGTON--Bill White died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at ADBC, 528 Fielder North Plaza. Inurnment: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: No flowers. Donations may be made in his memory to ADBC or a . Bill was born in Boston, Mass., Jan. 6, 1945, to Sidney and Emma White. He moved from New York to Texas in 1989 with Exxon. After he left Exxon, he resumed playing duplicate bridge, a hobby he developed while in college but that was disrupted by military service and his career at Exxon. Playing at several bridge clubs, he found a bridge home at Arlington Duplicate Bridge Club attaining Emerald Life Master. Bill has tirelessly served the club both with his game director skills and as the webmaster for ADBC. SURVIVORS: Bill had no children but will be fondly remembered by his many bridge friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020