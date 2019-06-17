William Worth Maxwell Sr. FORT WORTH--William Worth Maxwell Sr., 93, died Friday, June 14, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 4 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Bill requested charitable donations. The family requests donations to the Joan Katz Breast Center Endowment, c/o All Saints Health Foundation, 1400 Eighth Ave., Fort Worth, TX, 76104. Bill was born in El Paso, Texas, on June 18, 1925, the son of J. Worth Maxwell and Estelle Berrien Maxwell. He spent the early years of his life in Mexico; living in San Luis, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Chihuahua. Bill graduated from Texas A&M University in 1949 with a degree in mechanical engineering, after spending three years in the U.S. Army during World War II. The El Paso Natural Gas Company employed him for 35 years. In 1950, he married Joy Kroeger in El Paso, where they lived for 40 years. He and Joy then moved to Alto, N.M., where they lived for 10 years before moving to Fort Worth in 2000. Joy preceded Bill in death in 2016. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his daughter, Catherine Maxwell Hees, M.D., and husband, Harold F. Hees; son, William Worth Maxwell Jr., M.D., and wife, Brenda Page Maxwell; granddaughters, Claire Maxwell Stellner and husband, Joel, and Allison Page Maxwell. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of The Plaza at The Stayton and VITAS Hospice Services for their exceptional care and compassion.



