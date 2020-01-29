|
|
Willie Ann Druxman AZLE--Willie Ann Druxman, 92, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Azleland Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Willie Ann Betts was born in Atoka, Okla., to Clyde W. and Theresa Ann Betts. She was a real estate appraiser and investor for over 70 years. She was an active member of the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors and the Appraisal Institute. "Ann" was an active real estate developer and member of the Azle community for 40 years. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin H. Druxman, and son, Calvin Daniel Druxman. SURVIVORS: Her brother, Jerriel Dean Betts of Atoka, Okla.; daughter-in-law, Gail Murphy Druxman; grandsons, Calvin Daniel Druxman II and Moses Ryan Druxman of Azle; grandchildren, Caden, Railey, Kylie, Kelbie, Libby and Bella Druxman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020